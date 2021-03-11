Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 16:21

Cork TD calls for the removal of all barriers to third-level education

Cork TD calls for the removal of all barriers to third-level education

Cork TD Mick Barry has called for the removal of all barriers to third-level education. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

CORK TD Mick Barry has called for the removal of all barriers to third-level education.

The Solidarity People Before Profit TD for Cork North Central said that the Government is pitting Leaving Cert students against each other in a battle for limited college places. Deputy Barry has called on Government policy to change to a policy of open access to third-level education.

Deputy Barry was speaking in a Dáil debate on a Solidarity People Before Profit motion on Thursday afternoon calling for the removal of all barriers to third-level education. 

Mr Barry said that the doors need to be ‘thrown open’ to third-level education. This would involve creating an extra 25,000 extra places and up to 10-15,000 new staff to be hired which can be paid for through a progressive taxation system starting with taxes on big business and the wealthy.

“It is totally backward to restrict knowledge in a knowledge economy. It is unacceptable at the best of times, but particularly wrong in a pandemic year," he said.

“In future years society will look back and see restricted access to third-level education as archaic."

"The time has come to throw open the doors to third-level in the same way that this was done with second-level education more than 50 years ago,” he added.

Read More

Key dates for Leaving Cert exams confirmed as portal opens for students

More in this section

Liability issues over fire at Douglas Shopping Centre should be decided in a cost-efficient way, judge directs Liability issues over fire at Douglas Shopping Centre should be decided in a cost-efficient way, judge directs
File Photo REDUCING THE HIGH cost of taking legal actions, publishing a new sexual offences bill and a scheme to regularise undo Justice Minister to take six months' maternity leave
Blackpool flood defences approved by Minister Blackpool flood defences approved by Minister
cork educationpolitics
'Many children out there won't be celebrating with their mothers': Stephen Teap on what can be a difficult day for some

'Many children out there won't be celebrating with their mothers': Stephen Teap on what can be a difficult day for some

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY