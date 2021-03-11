Cork TD calls for the removal of all barriers to third-level education

CORK TD Mick Barry has called for the removal of all barriers to third-level education.

The Solidarity People Before Profit TD for Cork North Central said that the Government is pitting Leaving Cert students against each other in a battle for limited college places. Deputy Barry has called on Government policy to change to a policy of open access to third-level education.

Deputy Barry was speaking in a Dáil debate on a Solidarity People Before Profit motion on Thursday afternoon calling for the removal of all barriers to third-level education.

Mr Barry said that the doors need to be ‘thrown open’ to third-level education. This would involve creating an extra 25,000 extra places and up to 10-15,000 new staff to be hired which can be paid for through a progressive taxation system starting with taxes on big business and the wealthy.

“It is totally backward to restrict knowledge in a knowledge economy. It is unacceptable at the best of times, but particularly wrong in a pandemic year," he said.

“In future years society will look back and see restricted access to third-level education as archaic."

"The time has come to throw open the doors to third-level in the same way that this was done with second-level education more than 50 years ago,” he added.