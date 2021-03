A man arrested in relation to the seizure of €1.8 million worth of cannabis herb in Ringaskiddy on Tuesday has been charged. He is due to appear before Cork District Court at 2pm this afternoon.

90ks of herbal cannabis was seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal on Tuesday, from a vehicle which had arrived from France.

The find, which has an estimated value of €1.8 million, was made as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley.