Cork homes still without power this morning after county is battered by wind

HIGH winds battered parts of Cork last night leaving hundreds of Cork homes without power this morning.

Wind speeds reaching up to 80km/h and gusts of up to 120km/h.

There are currently outages in Timoleague, Charleville, Kanturk and Mallow as ESB work to restore connections.

Residents affected in Coolroe can expect can expect their power to be restored this morning.

There were almost 1000 homes without power in West Cork last night but most of these have since been restored.

A Status Orange wind warning for Cork was stood down as midnight last night.

The weather outlook for today is better but heavy showers are expected at times.

Met Éireann said: "Today will be cool and blustery with heavy showers becoming widespread through the morning but with sunny spells too. The showers will bring a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, and may turn wintry at times on high ground. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, in fresh westerly winds, strong to near gale force along coasts."