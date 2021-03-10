Fallen trees from high winds reported in Cork

High winds have brought down a few trees in the Carrigaline area on Wednesday, with more expected to fall before morning.
Gardaí said they had been alerted to a number of trees close to the Fernhill Golf Club that had fallen and Fire Service has sent a unit to deal with the trees that are obstructing roads in the area.
Gusts of up to 120km/h are expected tonight as Cork and Kerry were upgraded to an Orange wind weather warning.
Met Eireann said on Wednesday.
The warning is valid from 8pm until midnight on Wednesday night.
Gardaí have said they expect further wind-related incidents to be reported over the night.