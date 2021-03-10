Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 20:18

Fallen trees from high winds reported in Cork

Gardaí said they had been alerted to a number of trees close to the Fernhill Golf Club that had fallen and Fire Service has sent a unit to deal with the trees that are obstructing roads in the area.

Roisin Burke

High winds have brought down a few trees in the Carrigaline area on Wednesday, with more expected to fall before morning.

Cork, Ireland, 19th August 2020.
Gusts of up to 120km/h are expected tonight as Cork and Kerry were upgraded to an Orange wind weather warning.

"Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with damaging gusts to 120km/h for a time early tonight and some wave overtopping," Met Eireann said on Wednesday.

28-11-2018 /High winds during Storm Diana caused a tree to fall which blocked the road at Agamartha outside Carrigaline, Co. Cork, Ireland. Emergency services wer on hand smd trying to get the raod open as quickly as possible.- Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger
The warning is valid from 8pm until midnight on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have said they expect further wind-related incidents to be reported over the night.

