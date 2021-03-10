Two drug-drivers among myriad of offences detected in North Cork

Two incidents of drug driving were among a myriad of offences detected on Wednesday in North Cork by the Gardaí Roads Policing Unit.

Posting on Facebook the Gardaí wrote: “Wind, rain, drug drivers, bald tyres, tachograph infringements but to mention a few of what we discovered today whilst our Roads Policing Unit from Cork North and the RSA carried out checkpoints in the Mallow area.”

The Gardaí said they detected two separate incidents of drug driving, one case of cocaine and another of cannabis.

One driver was operating a truck at the time of detection.

The Gardaí also reminded people of the importance of car maintenance, including roadworthy tyres.

The post concluded: “Always check your tyres. We are doing our best to keep our roads safe but we need your help too.”

