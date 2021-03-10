Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 19:40

Two drug-drivers among myriad of offences detected in North Cork

Roisin Burke

Two incidents of drug driving were among a myriad of offences detected on Wednesday in North Cork by the Gardaí Roads Policing Unit.

North Cork Roads Policing Unit on March 10.
Posting on Facebook the Gardaí wrote: “Wind, rain, drug drivers, bald tyres, tachograph infringements but to mention a few of what we discovered today whilst our Roads Policing Unit from Cork North and the RSA carried out checkpoints in the Mallow area.” 

One driver was operating a truck at the time of detection.

The Gardaí also reminded people of the importance of car maintenance, including roadworthy tyres.

The post concluded: “Always check your tyres. We are doing our best to keep our roads safe but we need your help too.”
