Crosshaven Coast Guard successfully refloated a boat found high and dry this morning.

The organisation was called out on Wednesday morning at 10am to investigate a boat aground.

The boat was found high and dry at Scotchman’s Point where the crew secured the vessel and successfully refloated the vessel this afternoon at high water.

Crosshaven Coastguard

Posting on Facebook the Crosshaven Coast Guard said it had been a difficult task with high winds but said the boat was now safe.