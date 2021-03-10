Gruelling challenge raises almost €40k for charity

A young Corkman has raised almost €40,000 for domestic violence charity Aoibhneas.

Patrick Fitzgerald, 24, organised a virtual challenge called the 4x4x48 Challenge, where people either solo or in a relay ran four miles (6.4km) every four hours, for 48 hours.

Over 80 people took part and over €38,000 has been raised so far. The oldest participant is 77 and ran over 50 miles. Participants took part virtually from all across Ireland as well as Scotland and Amsterdam.

Explaining the importance of the fundraiser Patrick said: “The critical services offered to Women and Children suffering from domestic violence is under serious pressure. In 2020, 43,000 calls to respond to domestic violence incidents were received, up 16% from 2019.

“Aoibhneas, a domestic abuse charity has received a 125% increase in calls to their helpline. We are choosing to donate all funds to Aoibhneas to alleviate the pressure they are facing in meeting demand and ensuring Women and Children get the support they need when they need it.”

Chatting about the challenge, Patrick said it was “far from pleasant”

"In all honesty, it was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done. The sleep deprivation, joint pain, and feeling of general delirium throughout the weekend were far from pleasant, however, it was 100% worth it - I’m still completely shocked at the impact we’ve made and how many lives this fundraiser will improve.”

Patrick is hoping to hit €40,000 by the end of the week and calling on everyone to dig deep and give generously to the cause.

To donate, click %here.