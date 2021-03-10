LATEST: Weather alert raised for Cork, with risk of damaging winds later today

Met Éireann have upgraded the weather warning for Cork, with warnings of damaging gusts of up to 120km/h for a time early tonight.

Cork, along with the entire country, had been under a Status Yellow wind warning but that has now been upgraded to Orange for Cork and Kerry.

"Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with damaging gusts to 120km/h for a time early tonight and some wave overtopping," the forecaster said today.

⚠️ UPDATE ⚠️



🌬️🟠 Orange wind warning now in force for #Cork & #Kerry where damaging gusts could reach around 120km/h for a time tonight



🌬️🟡 Yellow wind warning for most with gusts of around 80-100km/h this evening and tonight — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 10, 2021

The warning is valid from 8pm until midnight tonight.

The Yellow warning - which forecasts strong to gale force southwesterly winds, veering westerly with reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, gusts of 90 to 110km/h and a risk of some wave overtopping in coastal areas - remains in place until 7am tomorrow.