Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 13:40

LATEST: Weather alert raised for Cork, with risk of damaging winds later today

LATEST: Weather alert raised for Cork, with risk of damaging winds later today

Cork, along with the entire country, had been under a Status Yellow wind warning but that has now been upgraded to Orange for Cork and Kerry. 

Met Éireann have upgraded the weather warning for Cork, with warnings of damaging gusts of up to 120km/h for a time early tonight. 

Cork, along with the entire country, had been under a Status Yellow wind warning but that has now been upgraded to Orange for Cork and Kerry. 

"Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with damaging gusts to 120km/h for a time early tonight and some wave overtopping," the forecaster said today. 

The warning is valid from 8pm until midnight tonight. 

The Yellow warning - which forecasts strong to gale force southwesterly winds, veering westerly with reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h,  gusts of 90 to 110km/h and a risk of some wave overtopping in coastal areas - remains in place until 7am tomorrow. 

More in this section

'Ambitious capital investment' required for Cork to remain globally competitive, says Chamber 'Ambitious capital investment' required for Cork to remain globally competitive, says Chamber
TD calls on Cork Airport to 'urgently intervene' to prevent redundancies of support staff TD calls on Cork Airport to 'urgently intervene' to prevent redundancies of support staff
CC COVID BRIEFING Ireland to receive tens of thousands of extra vaccine doses before the end of the month
cork weather
Generic personal finance pics

Cork company lost almost €50,000 as a result of invoice redirect fraud

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY