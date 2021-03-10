St Patrick's Day charity concert to be streamed from Gougane Barra and other iconic locations

A charity that supports older Irish emigrants relocate back to Ireland after years living abroad has launched details of a virtual St Patrick’s Day concert to help raise vital funds for the organisation.

The unique concert, organised by Safe Home Ireland, will feature an outstanding line up of internationally acclaimed singers, songwriters, musicians, spoken word and Irish/Sean-nós dancers.

Some will perform from iconic locations around Ireland including Gougane Barra church, Ashford Castle and the Aran Islands.

Safe Home Ireland CEO, Karen McHugh, said at a time when we must all stay apart, this virtual concert will give people a unique opportunity to connect with family and friends living abroad.

"This concert will launch Seán Keane as our first ambassador as well as launching our fundraising drive to raise €21,000 in 2021," she said.

"These funds will help us to support people returning home in crisis once restrictions are lifted and travel is permitted again."

Sean-nós singer Seán Keane, who will lead the concert said he was honoured to be invited to be an ambassador for the charity.

"The work of Safe Home Ireland highlights a cause that is very dear to my heart, having been an emigrant myself, I got a first-hand insight into the myriad of mixed emotions of the Irish emigrant experience.

"From the good times of dance halls and friendships, to the loneliness and isolation faced by some who were forced to leave their home and loved ones behind. It is a great pleasure for me to be able to work with Safe Home Ireland in recognising all Irish emigrants who left Ireland in the hope of finding a better life for themselves and their families.

"Most importantly, I am committed to helping, where I can, those who now wish to return home again," he said.

The concert takes place from 1pm to 2:30pm on Wednesday, March 17 and can be viewed on Safe Home Ireland's Facebook page.

It is free to tune into, although donations to the charity are welcomed.