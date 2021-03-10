Man due in court in connection with burglary in Cork city centre 

Gardaí in Cork have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in the city centre last night.

"Shortly after 10.30pm Gardaí received a report of a possible burglary at a shop on Patrick Street in Cork City," a Garda spokesperson said this morning.

"Gardaí from Anglesea Street attended the scene where they found the shop window had been smashed and a man was inside gathering up items from the shop."

The man, aged in the 60s, was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice A, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District court this morning at 10:30am.