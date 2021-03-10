Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 08:59

Man due in court in connection with burglary in Cork city centre 

Man due in court in connection with burglary in Cork city centre 

Gardaí from Anglesea Street attended the scene. 

Gardaí in Cork have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in the city centre last night.

"Shortly after 10.30pm Gardaí received a report of a possible burglary at a shop on Patrick Street in Cork City," a Garda spokesperson said this morning. 

"Gardaí from Anglesea Street attended the scene where they found the shop window had been smashed and a man was inside gathering up items from the shop." 

The man, aged in the 60s, was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice A, 1984. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District court this morning at 10:30am.

More in this section

Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp
'Breath-taking': Cork man jailed for stealing from same shop twice in one day  'Breath-taking': Cork man jailed for stealing from same shop twice in one day 
Postmortem to take place today after man found dead on street in Cork city centre Postmortem to take place today after man found dead on street in Cork city centre
cork crimecork gardacork city centre
Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer

Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY