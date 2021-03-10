Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer

Gardaí arrested a 42-year-old man and charged him with engaging in a violent incident while armed with a hammer.

Trevor O’Sullivan who is presently residing at The Commons Inn, Commons Road, Cork, is charged with engaging in an affray at Barrack Street, Cork, on December 13 2020, and being in possession of a hammer.

When charged, O’Sullivan replied, “Not guilty.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment in the case and also consented to a signed pleas of guilty being entered to the charges.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said a book of evidence would be required in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him on High Court bail that includes a curfew to be home every evening by 7pm until 7 in the morning.

The case was put back for a month to allow time for preparation of a book of evidence.