Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp

A driver has been left without his car but with a fine to pay after he and a passenger were stopped by Cork Gardaí and found to be outside their 5km.

According to a Tweet from An Garda Síochána, the driver and his passenger were returning from a party in Clonmel when they were stopped at a checkpoint in Glanmire.

"Driver had no licence or insurance and no tax or NCT on car," Gardaí said.

"Fines issued & car impounded. Proceedings commenced."