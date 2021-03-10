Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp

A driver has been left without his car but with a fine to pay after he and a passenger were stopped by Cork Gardaí and found to be outside their 5km.
According to a Tweet from An Garda Síochána, the driver and his passenger were returning from a party in Clonmel when they were stopped at a checkpoint in Glanmire.
"Driver had no licence or insurance and no tax or NCT on car," Gardaí said.
"Fines issued & car impounded. Proceedings commenced."
