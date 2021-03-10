Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 08:21

Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp

Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp

Picture: @GardaTraffic/Twitter

A driver has been left without his car but with a fine to pay after he and a passenger were stopped by Cork Gardaí and found to be outside their 5km. 

According to a Tweet from An Garda Síochána, the driver and his passenger were returning from a party in Clonmel when they were stopped at a checkpoint in Glanmire. 

"Driver had no licence or insurance and no tax or NCT on car," Gardaí said. 

"Fines issued & car impounded. Proceedings commenced." 

More in this section

Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer
'Breath-taking': Cork man jailed for stealing from same shop twice in one day  'Breath-taking': Cork man jailed for stealing from same shop twice in one day 
Postmortem to take place today after man found dead on street in Cork city centre Postmortem to take place today after man found dead on street in Cork city centre
coronaviruscork gardaglanmire
Garda stock

Man due in court in connection with burglary in Cork city centre 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY