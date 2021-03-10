'Breath-taking': Cork man jailed for stealing from same shop twice in one day 

Shoplifting twice at the same shop on the one day was described as breath-taking by the district court judge who imposed a four-month jail term on the culprit.

Adam Boyle of St. John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to two theft charges arising out of the case.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Adam Boyle went to Centra on South Douglas Road, Cork, on April 5 2020.

The defendant stole alcohol valued €26. He then returned to the same shop later in the day and stole another €26 worth of alcohol.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “Twice in the same day he stole drink. It is breath-taking he would go back to the same shop and steal again on the same day.” Adam Boyle had 115 previous convictions, including 29 for theft, Sgt. Lyons said at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had engaged very positively with mental health services while in prison.