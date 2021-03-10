Postmortem to take place today after man found dead on street in Cork city centre

A postmortem is due to take place today on the body of a man found dead on a street in Cork city centre last night.

The man in his 50s was found in an unresponsive state near Carey's Lane off the main thoroughfare of Patrick Street shortly before 8pm on Tuesday.

A passerby raised the alarm and gardaí and the emergency services were at the scene within minutes.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist's Office. The death is currently being treated as unexplained but The Echo understands Gardaí do not believe there was foul play or anything suspicious involved.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out the postmortem examination in Cork today.

It is understood the man was known to homeless services and spent in and in and out of hostels in the city.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual near Carey's Lane or Patrick Street on Tuesday evening to contact them.

Officers will also examine CCTV security camera footage around the city centre as part of their probe.