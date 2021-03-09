Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 22:17

Man found dead in Cork city centre 

The man was found in an unresponsive state near Carey's Lane off the main thoroughfare of Patrick Street shortly before 8pm today. Stock image of Carey's Lane. 

Olivia Kelleher

The body of a man in his 50s has been found on a street in Cork city centre.

The man was found in an unresponsive state near Carey's Lane off the main thoroughfare of Patrick Street shortly before 8pm today.

A passerby raised the alarm and gardaí and the emergency services were at the scene within minutes.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist's Office. 

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital (CUH) tomorrow.

The status of the investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination. 

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual near Carey's Lane or Patrick Street on Tuesday evening to contact them.

Officers will also examine CCTV security camera footage around the city centre as part of their probe.

