Drugs worth more than €1.8 million found at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal 

90ks of herbal cannabis was seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal this afternoon, as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley.

The find has an estimated value of €1.8 million.

"The illegal drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish-registered van which had arrived from Roscoff, France," Revenue said in a statement.

"A total of 37 separate packages of herbal cannabis were subsequently found deeply concealed within panels of the van."

A total of 90kgs of herbal cannabis was seized as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley.

The driver of the van, a male Polish national in his twenties, was detained and subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána. Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

"These seizures are part of Revenues ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs," the Revenue spokesperson added. "If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."

It is the second major drugs find in Ringaskiddy in recent weeks. On February 18, suspected cocaine with a street value of over €12 million was seized in a joint operation between An Garda Síochána through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Approximately 172kgs of the drugs were discovered following an intensive search of containers that arrived on a vessel from Central America.