Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 17:51

Covid-19 cases in Cork increase again after hitting low of less than five cases this week

An additional 30 Covid-related deaths and 311 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded. Picture: Getty Image

Breda Graham

Covid-19 cases in Cork have increased after hitting a low of fewer than five cases on Monday.

Of the 311 new cases recorded nationally on Tuesday, 21 were recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 8 was 53.6 and there have been a total of 291 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

An additional 30 Covid-related deaths were also recorded.

Of those who passed away from the virus, 12 passed away in March, 13 in February, four in January and one death is under investigation.

There have now been a total of 4,452 Covid-19 related deaths and 223,957 cases confirmed in Ireland.

Of the cases notified, 159 are men and 149 are women. 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 397 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of March 6, 523,069 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 373,149 people in receipt of their first dose and 149,920 people in receipt of their second dose.

