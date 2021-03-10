Public invited to cast their vote for Cork Business of the Year Awards as finalists are announced 

The public is being invited to have their say on the overall winners for the Cork Business Association (CBA) Awards.

Today, the CBA has announced the finalists of the '2020 Cork Business of the Year Awards’.

The awards seek to recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors of business in Cork city.

For the first time in the history of the CBA Awards, which are now in their 64th year, the public is being invited to vote for their overall winners in each category.

Nominations are also being invited for consideration for the overall Cork Business of the Year Awards for a large business and SME.

"This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists," commented President of the Cork Business Association, Eoin O’Sullivan.

"To be a finalist any year is a wonderful achievement, but especially this year.

"The businesses shortlisted have demonstrated true resilience and innovation in one of the most difficult trading years in our history.

"I wish everyone the very best of luck on the night and would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular, our award sponsors JCD and Centra, our event sponsor Peninsula, and our media partner The Irish Examiner," he continued.

The finalists announced for the 'Champion of Cork' category, which recognises a Corkonian who has made a real difference to Cork include Liam Casey, founder and CEO of PCH International, Professor Mary Horgan an infectious diseases consultant at Cork University Hospital and Dr Patrick Seigne, a consultant in Cork University Hospital ICU.

The finalists for all the categories were decided by an independent judging panel that included the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh, Seamus Heaney Head of Visit Cork, Alan Healy editor of the Munster Business Hub in The Irish Examiner, John Cleary from JCD, Kevin Herlihy from Centra, Tony Kerins from Peninsula, Paul McGuirk LEO Cork City, Linda Kiely from MASV, and Eoin O Sullivan M&P O’Sullivan and President of the Cork Business Association.

The overall winners will be announced at the CBA President’s Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards, which will take place virtually this year on Saturday, April 17.

To view the full list of finalists, or to vote, visit CBAAwards.ie.