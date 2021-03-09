Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 17:07

Key dates for Leaving Cert exams confirmed as portal opens for students

Key dates for Leaving Cert exams confirmed as portal opens for students

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced the opening of Leaving Certificate 2021 Candidate Portal from Wednesday March 10 until Tuesday March 16 to enable students to register for examinations and accredited grades.. photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

The online portal to allow Leaving Certificate students to register for examinations and accredited grades opens tomorrow. 

Students who are entered for the examinations have until next Tuesday, March 16, to indicate whether they wish to sit the Leaving Certificate Examinations or receive SEC Accredited Grades, or both.

School-going and external students will be required to confirm their choice for each subject, and confirm their subjects and levels. 

Minister Foley has encouraged all students to create an account. 

“I would encourage all students when creating their account on the portal to examine carefully the options available to them in sitting the written examinations and receiving the SEC Accredited Grades.

“It is also important that students continue to engage with the in-person learning and assessment process which provides further data for teachers to draw from in the process of estimating marks,” she said.

In late April/early May students will be required to access the portal a second time, to confirm their choices.

The 2021 Leaving Certificate Examinations will take place from June 9 to the 29, with the Leaving Certificate Applied Examinations finishing on June 17.

All aspects of staging the examinations will be guided by public health advice.

The SEC Accredited Grades will be generated using the estimated percentage marks provided by schools. After the national standardisation process, these marks will be converted into SEC Accredited Grades.

Students who have opted for both the Examination and SEC Accredited Grades options will automatically receive the better grade in each of their subjects.

Key upcoming dates for this year’s Leaving Certificate have also been confirmed. 

The SEC Candidate Portal will open on March 10 at 12 noon and close on March 16 at 6pm. LC oral examinations will be held from March 26 to April 15.

LCA oral examinations will be held from May 3 to May 12. The LCA practical performance test will take place from May 17 to May 21. 

LCA practical coursework interview will take place on the week beginning June 8 and the written examinations will be held from June 9 until June 29.

