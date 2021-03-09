Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 17:06

'I was sent pictures of a bullet and of my girlfriend’s house': Cork man charged with pharmacy robbery says he was acting under threat 

The man is accused of the robbery of 2,000 tablets, including Halcion, Gerax, Xanax, Viagra and Alprazolam.

Liam Heylin

A man charged with carrying out a robbery of thousands of prescription tablets from a pharmacy claimed he was acting under threat of a photograph of a bullet that was sent to him in a text message.

34-year-old Anthony O’Sullivan of 17 Araglen Court, Mayfield, Cork, is accused of the robbery of 2,000 tablets, including Halcion, Gerax, Xanax, Viagra and Alprazolam.

Detective Garda Tom Delaney said the alleged robbery took place at the Allcare Pharmacy, Douglas Road, Cork, on Sunday March 7.

Anthony O’Sullivan was arrested, charged and cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence against him.

The defendant made this reply: “I am really sorry. I did not want to do it. I am in a Catch 22. 

"I owe money. They told me to clear it by getting the tablets. I was sent pictures of a bullet and of my girlfriend’s house. I am sorry.” 

Det. Garda Delaney said a man called to the pharmacy just before 10pm on Sunday night just as the premises was about to close.

The man had his face masked and first enquired about birth control. He then demanded the various tablets including Xanax and Halcion.

“He took the tablets and left the store,” the detective said.

It was later established by gardaí investigating the robbery that the man who arrived in the chemist’s that night and left the Togher area at 9.30pm that night.

“There is an objection to bail,” Detective Garda Delaney said.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher said the defendant was reserving his position on making an application for bail.

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked for the accused to be remanded in custody for one week to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The appearance at Cork District Court in a week’s time will be by video link from prison.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

The accused is not working and is on Job Seekers Allowance.

