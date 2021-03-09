Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 16:59

Thousands of 'Play Packs' delivered across Cork to help support those isolating 

 Kim O’Shea, Community Employment staff with Joan Cooney, Knocknaheeny receiving her Play Pack. Pic Darragh Kane

THOUSANDS of Play Packs are to be delivered to older adults across Cork in a bid to provide entertainment and support to those who have been isolating during the pandemic.

Over 4,500 Play Packs are being delivered to many of Cork’s senior citizens as part of a joint initiative from Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Cork Healthy Cities, Cork Sports Partnership and Cork Age Friendly City.

The new initiative, which is part of the URBACT Playful Paradigm project, seeks to provide enjoyment and fun to those who have been minimising their social contacts for the duration of the pandemic.

Following consultation with older adults across the city, the play packs were designed to include a range of games and activities including playing cards, a bird feeder and seeds. 

The play packs also contain helpful information on support services.

Catherina Lane, Sports Facilitator from Cork Sports Partnership said that the Playful Paradigm team wanted to provide a playful resource for our older community members to “enjoy in these difficult times, and hopefully provide some light-hearted opportunities for play, mindful colouring, song and games”.

“We hope that the packs have brought smiles to the recipients and reminded them that their communities and supporting agencies are thinking of them especially during these challenging days.

“As our project team often say: we don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing," she added. 

Martha Halbert, from Cork City Council’s Social Inclusion Unit thanked their partners in the community and voluntary sector for their support with the project.

The Senior Play Packs are part of the KEEP WELL campaign brought to the community with thanks to Healthy Ireland an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare fund delivered by Pobal.

