Pictures: Cork preschool teacher speaks of delight to hear 'chatter and laughter' as children return to school

A preschool owner has spoken of her delight to hear the chatter and laughter from the children who returned to school this week.

Teacher Minna with Aoibhinn and Nastia planting flowers. Picture Dan Linehan

Minna Murphy from Kildinan Preschool welcomed back 22 pupils from the ECCE programme this week as part of the return of children to schools on a phased basis.

“We were all so happy and thrilled to be back on Monday. We had a total of 22 children back this week. It was great to see them again. The children were so pleased to be back. They had no problem readjusting to their routine once again. It was great to welcome them back. It was so good to see their joyful faces once again,” she said.

Ms Murphy said establishing a routine once again for families is a key priority moving forward.

Cúan having fun on the slide. Picture Dan Linehan

"It is important to re-establish a routine once again. The parents are pleased that once again their children can have fun with their friends and enjoy their pre-school experience.

Aoibhinn returned to her preschool in Kildinan this week. Picture Dan Linehan

“Preschools are so vital for the development of children. We are here to support their development. They are at an important stage in their lives where the brain is developing. It is so vital that they have this opportunity to play and explore,” she added.

The preschool owner said she is hopeful of a sustained run in preschool with all the pupils over the coming months. “My staff and I are not too anxious as the numbers in Cork are good. I also trust the protocols we have in place and the relevant authorities who are saying it is safe. We are doing our best to prevent the spread and that is all we can do. I am looking forward to getting the vaccine. Hopefully we can have a sustained run with the children now.”

Having fun in the sandpit were Liam, Jody and Padraig. Picture Dan Linehan

Ms Murphy said it is great to hear so much chatter and laughter from the children in the preschool once again. “It is great to hear them laughing, chatting and engaging with their friends. All of the children came back in with huge smiles. We are all delighted to be back,” she added.

Young Iarla having fun with bubbles at her preschool at Kildinan near Watergrasshill, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan