Third level students in Cork thanked for efforts in helping reduce spread of Covid-19

The acting Director of Public Health for Cork and Kerry has thanked third level students for their efforts in helping to reduce the spread of Covid-19, confirming a decline in rates in the 19-24-age-group.

Dr Anne Sheahan said that the declining rate among the age group in Cork and Kerry tells us that young people have been making an effort to adhere to Public Health guidelines.

“This tells us that this age-group, including third-level students, have made huge efforts in recent weeks to stick to the tough but necessary measures which stop the spread of Covid-19 including not socialising, physical distancing and wearing masks,” she said.

Dr Sheahan thanked students and young people in the area for their efforts, noting that the current restrictions prevent normal socialising which is particularly difficult for younger people.

“This is a very big ask of young people, we’ve had to ask them to give up so much at a very important stage of life."

“I want to thank these young people for their efforts. By giving up socialising and by taking the hard decision not to interact with your social groups, you have saved lives and are contributing to the falling levels of Covid-19 in the South," she said.

7 -day incidence rate by age group for Cork and Kerry.

In recent months, the Department of Public Health (HSE South) has linked with student representatives and third-level institutions months as part of local efforts to reduce the transmission of Covid-19.

Dr Sheahan said that this collaboration has been very effective and they have been “very impressed by the supports they have put in place to assist students missing out on the social interaction”.

While the rates of Covid-19 continue to fall in Cork, Dr Sheahan reminded the public to continue to adhere to restrictions to ensure that this positive trend remains.

“Together, we have turned the tide on the third wave of Covid-19 in Cork and Kerry, and I want to thank the student population for the part they have played in that.

“Unfortunately, I need to ask you to keep it up so that we make the most of this chance to drive infection rates as low as possible.

“This is a true community effort, and it is reassuring to see that students and young people continue to play their part,” she added.

On Monday, less than five cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork.