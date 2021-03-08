Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 19:56

Bar staff charged with breach of Covid restrictions

Bar staff charged with breach of Covid restrictions

No background details of the alleged breach were outlined during the brief mention of the matter at Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

Two bartenders at a pub in Cork city were prosecuted yesterday for an alleged breach of Covid-19 restriction regulations.

The case was brought to Cork District Court by the Director of Public Prosecutions in respect of an alleged incident at The Harp Bar on Pouladuff Road, Cork, on July 18, 2020.

The charge against the barman and the barwoman was brought under a section of the Health Act 1947 as amended by the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020.

The particulars of each charge states that on July 15 last year at the Harp Bar, Pouladuff Road, the defendant did contravene a penal provision of a regulation to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid 19.

No background details of the alleged breach were outlined during the brief mention of the matter at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases until April 12.

It is anticipated that on that date the defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly will indicate if the defendants are entering pleas of guilty or not guilty. If it is a not guilty plea the cases will be adjourned for hearing at a later date in Cork District Court.

The defendants in the case are: 39-year-old Daniel Kiely of 72 Hazel Road, Togher, Cork; and 27-year-old Laura Leahy of 51 Plunkett Road, Ballyphehane, Cork.

Read More

Covid latest: Less than five cases reported in Cork

More in this section

All primary school students scheduled to return next Monday All primary school students scheduled to return next Monday
The Southern Star appoints first ever female editor The Southern Star appoints first ever female editor
Unpaid elderly carers Number of cases of Covid-19 in care homes 'decreased rapidly' in recent weeks
#covid-19cork court
Covid latest: Less than five cases reported in Cork

Covid latest: Less than five cases reported in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY