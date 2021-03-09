Conor Cusack to take part in Webinar on Emotional Health this Thursday evening

KINSALE Community School, Kinsale Youth Support Services and Courcey Rovers have teamed up to present a Webinar on Emotional Health this Thursday at 7.30pm.

They will be having a night of truthful discussion on emotional growth in conversation with Conor Cusack who is an Emotional Health Advocate. The former Cork hurler is well known nationally for his mental health advocacy.

The webinar also features a questions and answers session with a very broad panel of experts. This promises to provide an open and honest discussion around nurturing emotional wellbeing and personal growth. Students keen to participate in the webinar have to be in Transition Year.

The subjects and themes the experts will be chatting about are the wisdom of kindness, support through talking, hope and resilience.

Kinsale Community School Deputy Principal Claire Sheehan is looking forward to the community wellness event. “Our aim is to highlight that help is out there. We want to raise awareness and deliver key messages to nurture their well-being. We want people to reach out and talk to someone if they are struggling.”