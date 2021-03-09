Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

Conor Cusack to take part in Webinar on Emotional Health this Thursday evening

Conor Cusack to take part in Webinar on Emotional Health this Thursday evening

KINSALE Community School, Kinsale Youth Support Services and Courcey Rovers have teamed up to present a Webinar on Emotional Health this Thursday, March 11 at 7.30pm. Conor Cusack will be the main speaker. Pic; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

KINSALE Community School, Kinsale Youth Support Services and Courcey Rovers have teamed up to present a Webinar on Emotional Health this Thursday at 7.30pm.

They will be having a night of truthful discussion on emotional growth in conversation with Conor Cusack who is an Emotional Health Advocate. The former Cork hurler is well known nationally for his mental health advocacy.

The webinar also features a questions and answers session with a very broad panel of experts. This promises to provide an open and honest discussion around nurturing emotional wellbeing and personal growth. Students keen to participate in the webinar have to be in Transition Year.

The subjects and themes the experts will be chatting about are the wisdom of kindness, support through talking, hope and resilience.

Kinsale Community School Deputy Principal Claire Sheehan is looking forward to the community wellness event. “Our aim is to highlight that help is out there. We want to raise awareness and deliver key messages to nurture their well-being. We want people to reach out and talk to someone if they are struggling.”

Read More

Cork City Council launch new Women's Caucus to help increase women's engagement and representation in local politics 

More in this section

Covid latest: Less than five cases reported in Cork Covid latest: Less than five cases reported in Cork
All primary school students scheduled to return next Monday All primary school students scheduled to return next Monday
The Southern Star appoints first ever female editor The Southern Star appoints first ever female editor
#mental healthmental health
Garda stock

Cork city gardaí record highest use of force nationally in recent months

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY