Yellow wind warning issued for Cork and six other counties

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

The weather warning will come into effect at 12pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until 6am on Thursday.

Met Éireann has warned that from Wednesday afternoon through the night southwest to west winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts ranging 80 to 110km/h.

These will be higher in exposed locations.

⚠️All current warnings see here ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS, please click on tab for active warnings for each day.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9HmK8Ijp9a — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 8, 2021

The dry and sunny spells Cork has been experiencing today are expected to come to an end later on, with light rain and drizzle forecast this evening.

The national forecaster has warned of a risk of mist and fog patches developing with some becoming dense towards dawn, "particularly in southern parts".

It will be a dull and dry start to the day tomorrow, however, a band of persistent rain will push in from the Atlantic in the afternoon, becoming heavy at times.

Windier conditions are also set to develop through the afternoon.

This unsettled weather is likely to remain for the rest of the week.