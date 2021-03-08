Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 15:13

Yellow wind warning issued for Cork and six other counties

Yellow wind warning issued for Cork and six other counties

A gull flying into the strong wind over Claycastle beach, Youghal in February. Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry,  Waterford and Wexford. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry,  Waterford and Wexford.

The weather warning will come into effect at 12pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until 6am on Thursday.

Met Éireann has warned that from Wednesday afternoon through the night southwest to west winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts ranging 80 to 110km/h.

These will be higher in exposed locations.

The dry and sunny spells Cork has been experiencing today are expected to come to an end later on, with light rain and drizzle forecast this evening.

The national forecaster has warned of a risk of mist and fog patches developing with some becoming dense towards dawn, "particularly in southern parts".

It will be a dull and dry start to the day tomorrow, however, a band of persistent rain will push in from the Atlantic in the afternoon, becoming heavy at times. 

Windier conditions are also set to develop through the afternoon.

This unsettled weather is likely to remain for the rest of the week.

Read More

Cork weather station records highest February mean wind speed in 24 years

More in this section

Slight increase in number of people in Cork travelling further than 10km from home Slight increase in number of people in Cork travelling further than 10km from home
Clean Coasts and Irish Water Celebrate Cork Woman Taking on Sewage-Related Litter Clean Coasts and Irish Water Celebrate Cork Woman Taking on Sewage-Related Litter
Three enforcement orders served on Cork food businesses last month Three enforcement orders served on Cork food businesses last month
cork weather
Garda warning over pyramid type scheme circulating on social media channels in Cork and around country

Garda warning over pyramid type scheme circulating on social media channels in Cork and around country

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY