Adam King launches St Patrick's Day 'A Hug For You' cards 

ADAM King has launched a St Patrick’s Day version of his ‘A Hug For You’ cards which feature an Irish translation of the phrase coined by the six-year-old.

East Cork native Adam King recently launched the cards for Valentine’s Day, with a special message and a virtual hug for each recipient.

The cards are modelled on the original ‘virtual hug’ that appeared alongside Adam on The Late Late Toy Show last year when he first stole the hearts of the nation.

As a result of the sales of the cards, Adam has managed to raise a whopping €250,000 for Temple Street and the Cork University Hospital Charity.

Following their success, an additional round of the ‘Hug For You’ Cards has been released and with St Patrick’s Day fast approaching, the aspiring CapCom has gone green with a brand-new Irish version of the ‘Hug For You’ cards.

The St Patrick’s Day cards are now available exclusively at SuperValu and selected Centra stores and feature the phrase ‘Barróg Duitse’, meaning ‘a hug for you’.

The Irish Hug For You cards also feature a green heat, in keeping with the Paddy’s Day theme.

On Friday night, the six-year-old appeared on The Late Late Show and revealed that the sale of the Valentine’s Day cards had raised €250,000 total for the two charities.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, an additional round of the Valentine’s Day cards are now available in conjunction with the Paddy’s Day ‘Barróg Duitse’ cards.

Tweeting on the launch of the brand-new St Patrick’s Day cards, Adam’s Dad, David King said that they were thrilled to have been able to raise funds for the charities.

“So many amazing charities and organisations play a vital role in Adam's life. As we enter a new phase with the cards aimed at supporting Adam's future needs (medical, quality of life, independence), we will continue to keep charities at the heart of what we do," he said.

“A portion of all card sales will be set aside for some of the many amazing organisations involved in Adam's journey.”