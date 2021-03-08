Drop in number of people with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals

There’s been a decrease in the number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Cork.

Latest figures from the HSE show that last night, there were 420 people with Covid-19 at hospitals across the country, including 12 people at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and three people at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were 103 patients with Covid-19 at critical care units across the country including six people at CUH and one person at the MUH.

The previous day, there were 416 people with Covid-19 at hospitals around Ireland including 13 at CUH and six at the Mercy.

102 people with Covid-19 were receiving care at critical care units nationally including seven people at CUH and one person at the MUH.

Yesterday’s figures are a significant decrease from those reported a month ago.

On February 7, there were 1,212 people with Covid-19 receiving care at hospitals around Ireland including 69 people at CUH and 18 people at the MUH.

177 people were in critical care on the same date including 15 people at CUH and six people at the Mercy.