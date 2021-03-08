Man charged in connection with robbery at Cork pharmacy

A MAN is appearing in court this morning following a robbery at a Cork city pharmacy.

The incident occurred last night at around 10pm, in Douglas.

Staff at the premises were threatened by a man who entered the shop with what is believed to be a knife. He managed to steal prescription tablets.

After the alarm was raised, gardaí from Douglas and the Armed Support Unit attended the scene but the man had left.

A garda spokesman said: “Detective Gardaí from Togher began investigating and gathered CCTV from the area. As a result, Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Cork city where they arrested a man (30s) and a woman (20s).”

A quantity of tablets, believed to have been stolen during the robbery, were also recovered.

The two people were brought to Togher and Bridewell Garda Stations where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am. The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.