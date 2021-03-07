10,000th vaccine administered at Cork hospital

MORE than 10,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been carried out at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital in Cork city.

The landmark 10,000th jab was administered on Friday at the centre to Ester Dolan.

Today we administered our 10,000th dose of a Covid-19 Vaccine in our vaccination centre for frontline staff. Ester Dolan, who received the dose, was happy to mark the occassion with a picture to spread the good news. Well done to the team. @BridAOSullivan @CcoHse @paulreiddublin pic.twitter.com/GW6IlInjed — South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (@SIVUH) March 5, 2021

Vaccination began in the centre in early January for frontline healthcare workers from across the Cork region. They include GPS, nurses, paramedics and people working in Covid-assessment centres.

The vaccination clinic is based in the former pathology building on the hospital campus.