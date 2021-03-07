Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 18:08

10,000th vaccine administered at Cork hospital

Ester O'Donovan received the 10,000th vaccine administered at the clinic in the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital Pic: South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital Twitter account

MORE than 10,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been carried out at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital in Cork city.

The landmark 10,000th jab was administered on Friday at the centre to Ester Dolan.

Vaccination began in the centre in early January for frontline healthcare workers from across the Cork region. They include GPS, nurses, paramedics and people working in Covid-assessment centres.

The vaccination clinic is based in the former pathology building on the hospital campus.

#covid-19
