Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 detected in Cork

THREE new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported this evening, along with 525 new cases of the virus.

14 of the new cases are in Cork. The five-day moving average for Cork is now 21. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 57.1.

Of the deaths announced this evening, one took place in March and another in January.

The date of death for the third is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A HSE statement said: "As of midnight, Saturday 6th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.”

Of the cases notified today, 214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The median age is 31 years old, with 271 being male and 254 being female.

74% are under 45 years old.

As of 8am today, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 4th, 493,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 346,256 people have received their first dose, while 147,617 people have received their second dose.