Gardaí investigating incidents of stone throwing at Ballincollig houses and vehicle

INCIDENTS of criminal damage in Ballincollig are under investigation by gardaí as a local councillor is set to raise the issue with Cork City Council tomorrow.

Rocks and stones were thrown at a vehicle and properties in the Miller’s Court area of the Old Quarter in Ballincollig last night, from the Regional Park. Gardaí were called to the scene at around 9pm last night but no arrests were made.

It is understood a number of youths who were in the area at the time dispersed when gardaí arrived.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor, and chairman of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee, Colm Kelleher, said that he will be contacting Cork County Council tomorrow morning to request that mature shrubbery be planted in the area between the estate and a local walkway in the Regional Park.

He said the park is 300 acres in size, with numerous entrances.

He said: “I will be asking the council about the possibility of planting mature shrubs between the walkway and Miller’s Court.” He added: “How does one police a 300-acre park around the clock? It is almost impossible.” He also said that there was no reason why young people should be congregating in the area late at night.