Failure to pay for €14 worth of food in Cork store results in 9-month jail term

FAILING to pay for €14 worth of food from a supermarket deli resulted in a nine-month jail term for a 41-year-old man.

Paul Foley of Sunnydale, Banduff Road, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the theft at Mace in Mayfield shopping centre on Tuesday, March 2.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Foley ordered various food items from the deli counter which he was given but he walked out of the supermarket without paying for them.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the defendant told the manager he would return to pay for the items when he got his social welfare payment on Thursday.

However, the defendant was overtaken by events as he was arrested and in custody by Thursday.

The judge imposed the nine months which will run concurrently with nine months he is now serving for other thefts.

Sgt. Davis said Paul Foley had 175 convictions. 135 of them were for theft.