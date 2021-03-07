Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 15:29

Failure to pay for €14 worth of food in Cork store results in 9-month jail term

Failure to pay for €14 worth of food in Cork store results in 9-month jail term

high contrast image of Judge gavel on a blue wooden background generic stock court news justice scales gavel law legal contract Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

FAILING to pay for €14 worth of food from a supermarket deli resulted in a nine-month jail term for a 41-year-old man.

Paul Foley of Sunnydale, Banduff Road, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the theft at Mace in Mayfield shopping centre on Tuesday, March 2.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Foley ordered various food items from the deli counter which he was given but he walked out of the supermarket without paying for them.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the defendant told the manager he would return to pay for the items when he got his social welfare payment on Thursday.

However, the defendant was overtaken by events as he was arrested and in custody by Thursday.

The judge imposed the nine months which will run concurrently with nine months he is now serving for other thefts.

Sgt. Davis said Paul Foley had 175 convictions. 135 of them were for theft.

Read More

Man accused of inflicting stab wounds in Cork incident remanded in custody

More in this section

File Photo REDUCING THE HIGH cost of taking legal actions, publishing a new sexual offences bill and a scheme to regularise undo Public 'will not be thankful' if new minister appointed to replace McEntee
Man accused of inflicting stab wounds in Cork incident remanded in custody Man accused of inflicting stab wounds in Cork incident remanded in custody
Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains
#courtscork courtcourts
Garda stock

Gardaí investigating incidents of stone throwing at Ballincollig houses and vehicle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY