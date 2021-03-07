Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 15:27

Man accused of inflicting stab wounds in Cork incident remanded in custody

Man accused of inflicting stab wounds in Cork incident remanded in custody

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there had been progress in the case in that the garda file had been completed and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Liam Heylin

A man accused of inflicting four minor stab wounds on another man in the course of an alleged burglary at the injured party’s home was remanded in custody for another three weeks.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there had been progress in the case in that the garda file had been completed and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said there was consent to the case being adjourned for as long as three weeks in the hope that there would be directions from the DPP on the next occasion.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter originally charged 36-year-old John Haynes of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, with a number of counts arising out of the alleged incident at Mount View, Ashdale Park, South Douglas Road, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 20.

The charges include burglary, assault causing harm and production of a knife in the course of a fight or dispute.

Det. Garda Cotter said, “It is alleged that gardaí were called to Upper Mount View at 4.45 a.m. the injured party came out with bloodstained clothing and his face was smeared with blood.

“He had minor stab wounds to his hand and right thigh,” Det. Garda Cotter said.

By way of background the detective said a woman called to the injured party’s home early that morning looking for alcohol and that she was let in and she then left. It was further alleged that as she left, the defendant, John Hayes, arrived and threw the injured party on the floor and assaulted him and used a knife in the course of this, inflicting minor stab wounds.

The detective said gardaí then arrived.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in cross-examination of the detective that the defendant acknowledged he was present at the premises at that unusual hour of the morning and the defendant “felt a legitimate entitlement to be in the premises.”

Read More

'Use of the boot is unacceptable': Jail for Cork man involved in number of violent city centre incidents

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Failure to pay for €14 worth of food in Cork store results in 9-month jail term
File Photo REDUCING THE HIGH cost of taking legal actions, publishing a new sexual offences bill and a scheme to regularise undo Public 'will not be thankful' if new minister appointed to replace McEntee
Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains
#courtscork courtcourts
Garda stock

Gardaí investigating incidents of stone throwing at Ballincollig houses and vehicle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY