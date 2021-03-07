Man accused of inflicting stab wounds in Cork incident remanded in custody

A man accused of inflicting four minor stab wounds on another man in the course of an alleged burglary at the injured party’s home was remanded in custody for another three weeks.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there had been progress in the case in that the garda file had been completed and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said there was consent to the case being adjourned for as long as three weeks in the hope that there would be directions from the DPP on the next occasion.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter originally charged 36-year-old John Haynes of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, with a number of counts arising out of the alleged incident at Mount View, Ashdale Park, South Douglas Road, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 20.

The charges include burglary, assault causing harm and production of a knife in the course of a fight or dispute.

Det. Garda Cotter said, “It is alleged that gardaí were called to Upper Mount View at 4.45 a.m. the injured party came out with bloodstained clothing and his face was smeared with blood.

“He had minor stab wounds to his hand and right thigh,” Det. Garda Cotter said.

By way of background the detective said a woman called to the injured party’s home early that morning looking for alcohol and that she was let in and she then left. It was further alleged that as she left, the defendant, John Hayes, arrived and threw the injured party on the floor and assaulted him and used a knife in the course of this, inflicting minor stab wounds.

The detective said gardaí then arrived.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in cross-examination of the detective that the defendant acknowledged he was present at the premises at that unusual hour of the morning and the defendant “felt a legitimate entitlement to be in the premises.”