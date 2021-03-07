Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 09:00

Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains

Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains

Supt Liam Geraghty, Garda Press Office 

Ann Murphy

GARDAI have renewed an appeal to help identify the remains of an elderly woman found near an old railway line in Midleton.

The appeal has been issued by Superintendent Liam Geraghty following last week’s public appeal on Tuesday for information.

The remains were found near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km east of Midleton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 5. The discovery was discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and she wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50 inches in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

Superintendent Geraghty said: “Our appeal will remain in place until we identify the lady.” He said the coroner for the East Cork area will decide on how long the body will be held and no plans have been made to inter the remains.

Gardai say the remains are not connected to any missing persons cases nor was a positive DNA match found.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators.

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock House fire being tackled in Douglas
'I see people in misery, living in fear': Cork city protest attendees frustrated by Covid restrictions and distrustful of politicians  'I see people in misery, living in fear': Cork city protest attendees frustrated by Covid restrictions and distrustful of politicians 
Cork hotelier seeks further insurance reforms Cork hotelier seeks further insurance reforms
24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY