Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains

GARDAI have renewed an appeal to help identify the remains of an elderly woman found near an old railway line in Midleton.

The appeal has been issued by Superintendent Liam Geraghty following last week’s public appeal on Tuesday for information.

The remains were found near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km east of Midleton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 5. The discovery was discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and she wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50 inches in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

Superintendent Geraghty said: “Our appeal will remain in place until we identify the lady.” He said the coroner for the East Cork area will decide on how long the body will be held and no plans have been made to inter the remains.

Gardai say the remains are not connected to any missing persons cases nor was a positive DNA match found.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators.