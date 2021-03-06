Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 17:52

24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

Up to March 3, 146,047 people have received their second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19

THE HSE has been notified of 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Cork in the 24 hours up to midnight.

Nationally, there have been 14 additional deaths related to the virus, according to figures released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Nine of those deaths took place in March, with one in February and the remaining four either in January or earlier.

There have now been 4,419 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

The age range of the 14 new fatalities is from 59 to 64 years old, with the median age being 80 years old.

A HSE statement said: As of midnight, Friday 5th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.” Of the cases notified today, 245 are in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The median age is 33 years old, with 295 being male and 240 being female.

69% are under 45 years old.

At 8am today, 414 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 101 are in ICU. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 3rd, 474,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 328,598 people have received their first dose while 146,047 people have received their second dose.

More in this section

'I see people in misery, living in fear': Cork city protest attendees frustrated by Covid restrictions and distrustful of politicians  'I see people in misery, living in fear': Cork city protest attendees frustrated by Covid restrictions and distrustful of politicians 
Cork hotelier seeks further insurance reforms Cork hotelier seeks further insurance reforms
Coronavirus - Sat Mar 6, 2021 LATEST: More than 200 gardaí involved in policing city protest; Four people believed to be en route to Cork arrested
#covid-19
Emergency Services Stock

House fire being tackled in Douglas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY