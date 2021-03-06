24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

THE HSE has been notified of 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Cork in the 24 hours up to midnight.

Nationally, there have been 14 additional deaths related to the virus, according to figures released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Nine of those deaths took place in March, with one in February and the remaining four either in January or earlier.

There have now been 4,419 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

The age range of the 14 new fatalities is from 59 to 64 years old, with the median age being 80 years old.

A HSE statement said: As of midnight, Friday 5th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.” Of the cases notified today, 245 are in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The median age is 33 years old, with 295 being male and 240 being female.

69% are under 45 years old.

At 8am today, 414 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 101 are in ICU. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 3rd, 474,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 328,598 people have received their first dose while 146,047 people have received their second dose.