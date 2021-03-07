Cork's Ortús Chamber Music Festival to take place in the autumn 

Cork chamber music festival Ortús has been postponed until the autumn due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The annual festival, which typically takes place in spring, will now run from September 3-5 in venues across Cork city and county.

Ortús brings together top Irish and international musicians to perform in Cork and also includes educational and outreach projects in schools and public spaces across the community.

"I am so excited to welcome such an array of wonderful musicians and friends to Cork for our sixth festival this autumn," commented Sinéad O’Halloran, co-founder and artistic director of Ortús.

"After an incredibly challenging year for the music industry, I look forward to celebrating the power of music and the resilience of musicians and composers from around the world."

This year's line up includes renowned German violinists Peter Rainer and Stephanie Appelhans, Israeli double bassist Naomi Shaham and British violist Francesca Gilbert, along with many celebrated young Irish musicians.

Further details can be found on ortusfestival.ie.