Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 09:00

Cork's Ortús Chamber Music Festival to take place in the autumn 

Cork's Ortús Chamber Music Festival to take place in the autumn 

Sinéad O’Halloran, co-founder and artistic director of Ortús. Picture credit: Magda Lukas

Amy Nolan

Cork chamber music festival Ortús has been postponed until the autumn due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. 

The annual festival, which typically takes place in spring, will now run from September 3-5 in venues across Cork city and county.

Ortús brings together top Irish and international musicians to perform in Cork and also includes educational and outreach projects in schools and public spaces across the community.

"I am so excited to welcome such an array of wonderful musicians and friends to Cork for our sixth festival this autumn," commented Sinéad O’Halloran, co-founder and artistic director of Ortús.

"After an incredibly challenging year for the music industry, I look forward to celebrating the power of music and the resilience of musicians and composers from around the world."

This year's line up includes renowned German violinists Peter Rainer and Stephanie Appelhans, Israeli double bassist Naomi Shaham and British violist Francesca Gilbert, along with many celebrated young Irish musicians. 

Further details can be found on ortusfestival.ie.

More in this section

24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork 24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork
Emergency Services Stock House fire being tackled in Douglas
'I see people in misery, living in fear': Cork city protest attendees frustrated by Covid restrictions and distrustful of politicians  'I see people in misery, living in fear': Cork city protest attendees frustrated by Covid restrictions and distrustful of politicians 
cork artscork festivalscoronavirus
Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains

Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY