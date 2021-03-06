Man arrested in Cork city centre for breaches of Health Act

ONE man has been arrested in Cork city centre in the past hour.

A garda spokesman said the man was arrested in Patrick Street for breaches of the Health Act 1947.

She said: “Gardaí implemented the 4 E's (engage, educate, encourage and as a last resort enforce).

"On this occasion, the male in question refused to comply with Gardaí.

"The male is currently detained at Anglesea Street Garda Station.”

However, she said the arrest “is not linked to any demonstration or movement”.

He was arrested as gardaí mount a large presence in the city ahead of this afternoon’s anti-lockdown demonstration in Cork city.