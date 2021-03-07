Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 11:55

'Particular benefits for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users': Revamp planned for complicated Cork city junction

'Particular benefits for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users': Revamp planned for complicated Cork city junction

The Curragh Road Scheme has gone to public consultation.

Amy Nolan

A CORK city junction with a “complicated layout” could be set for a revamp under a new scheme that has just gone to public consultation.

The Curragh Road Scheme extends along the Curragh Rd and Kinsale Rd in the vicinity of their junction with each other and with Pearse Rd and Green Lawn. It also encompasses part of Tory Top Rd and Pearse Rd.

In a report outlining the proposals, the Infrastructure Development Directorate at Cork City Council said the existing junction is “a complicated layout that is not optimal for safe and efficient use by sustainable and vulnerable transport users”.

“The overall objective is to deliver enhanced facilities for all road users but with particular benefits for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users while providing, in as much as possible, for the efficient movement of vehicular traffic." 

The proposals include realignment of the Curragh Rd, Kinsale Rd, Pearse Rd and Green Lawn junction and realignment of Tory Top Rd and Pearse Rd junction. The scheme intends to improve footpaths and provide pedestrian crossings.

The Curragh Road Scheme has gone to public consultation.
The Curragh Road Scheme has gone to public consultation.

It will also upgrade cycling facilities along Curragh Rd, Pearse Rd, and Kinsale Rd and proposes to relocate bus stops on Curragh Rd and Pearse Rd. Cork City Council proposes closing the layby to the north-west of the main junction, which the council says is often used as a “rat run” from Pearse Rd onto Curragh Rd.

Speaking to The Echo, Green Party councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the start of the public consultation process.

 “The traffic at the moment moves in too many directions and it comes upon each other in less than satisfactory and maybe even dangerous ways

“I think the ideas that are being put forward address a lot of the problems,” he said. "I don’t think it will be to everyone’s satisfaction, which is why we need public consultation and I’ll be interested to see what other road users think of what’s being proposed and whether it can be improved before we allocate resources to have the work done.”

See consult.corkcity.ie. The scheme closes to submissions on April 30.

Read More

Rebel seats: Popular park gets colourful upgrade

More in this section

24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork 24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork
Emergency Services Stock House fire being tackled in Douglas
'I see people in misery, living in fear': Cork city protest attendees frustrated by Covid restrictions and distrustful of politicians  'I see people in misery, living in fear': Cork city protest attendees frustrated by Covid restrictions and distrustful of politicians 
cork city centreplanningcork roads
Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains

Gardai renew appeal for information about Midleton remains

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY