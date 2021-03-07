'Particular benefits for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users': Revamp planned for complicated Cork city junction

A CORK city junction with a “complicated layout” could be set for a revamp under a new scheme that has just gone to public consultation.

The Curragh Road Scheme extends along the Curragh Rd and Kinsale Rd in the vicinity of their junction with each other and with Pearse Rd and Green Lawn. It also encompasses part of Tory Top Rd and Pearse Rd.

In a report outlining the proposals, the Infrastructure Development Directorate at Cork City Council said the existing junction is “a complicated layout that is not optimal for safe and efficient use by sustainable and vulnerable transport users”.

“The overall objective is to deliver enhanced facilities for all road users but with particular benefits for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users while providing, in as much as possible, for the efficient movement of vehicular traffic."

The proposals include realignment of the Curragh Rd, Kinsale Rd, Pearse Rd and Green Lawn junction and realignment of Tory Top Rd and Pearse Rd junction. The scheme intends to improve footpaths and provide pedestrian crossings.

It will also upgrade cycling facilities along Curragh Rd, Pearse Rd, and Kinsale Rd and proposes to relocate bus stops on Curragh Rd and Pearse Rd. Cork City Council proposes closing the layby to the north-west of the main junction, which the council says is often used as a “rat run” from Pearse Rd onto Curragh Rd.

Speaking to The Echo, Green Party councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the start of the public consultation process.

“The traffic at the moment moves in too many directions and it comes upon each other in less than satisfactory and maybe even dangerous ways

“I think the ideas that are being put forward address a lot of the problems,” he said. "I don’t think it will be to everyone’s satisfaction, which is why we need public consultation and I’ll be interested to see what other road users think of what’s being proposed and whether it can be improved before we allocate resources to have the work done.”

See consult.corkcity.ie. The scheme closes to submissions on April 30.