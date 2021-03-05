Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 22:48

Gardaí in Cork seize suspected cannabis during search operation

During the course of the search 1.2 kilos of suspected cannabis was seized with an estimated street value of €24,000.Image: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí in Cork have seized 1.2 kilos of suspected cannabis in a search operation this evening.

As part of an intelligence-led operation by gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit, a search warrant was obtained for a house at Riverstown, Glanmire, and the property was searched at around 5pm this evening.

Gardaí said that during the course of the search, 1.2 kilos of suspected cannabis was seized, with an estimated street value of €24,000. The drugs will be sent for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said that one man, aged in his late 20s was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.

