A Garda appeal has been issued for a fox red labrador who was stolen in North Cork on Friday.

Gardaí posted a picture of the young dog on Friday evening asking people to share the post and to report any information to the Gardaí.

This 12-month-old fox red Labrador was stolen from the Rockchapel area on Friday evening.

Posting on Facebook, Gardaí said: “Please share. Any info to Gardai in Kanturk 029-20680”