2,000 Covid-19 related fines issued by gardaí in Cork

2,000 Covid-19 related fines have been issued by gardaí across the Cork, with 1,324 handed out across the city, 364 in North Cork and another 312 in West Cork.

A total of 11,607 fines have been issued across the country since the start of the pandemic, with another 340 still being processed.

So far in March, across the country, 300 people have been fined for leaving home without a reasonable excuse, with another 19 fined at airports and ports.

24 people were fined for organising events, 63 were issued fines for attending events and 10 were fined for not wearing face coverings.

In total 9,021 fines of €100 have been issued for leaving home without a reasonable excuse and 1,416 fines of €150 have been handed out for attending events.

404 fines of €500 were processed for organising events and 218 fines of €80 were handed out for not wearing face masks.

445 €500 fines were issued at airports and ports.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said that the vast majority of people are compiling with the public health regulations.

"To continue to save lives and eventually return to some level of normality we need to further reduce the numbers of people getting Covid -19.

“Everyone has a role to play in this. Everyone has a responsibility to themselves, those they love, and those they come into contact with to adhere to public health advice.

"The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”