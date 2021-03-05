Covid figures: Cork records 26 new Covid cases but retains lowest incidence rate in country

Cork still has the lowest incidence rate in the country although there have been 26 new cases confirmed in Friday’s figures.

522 new cases were confirmed across the country and there were nine additional deaths related to Covid-19, four of which occurred in March, three in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.

“There has been a total of 4,405 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and there is now a total of 222,169 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

275 are men / 243 are women 67% are under 45 years of age The median age is 33 years old 280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 426 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 2, 460,637 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

316,056 people have received their first dose 144,581 people have received their second dose