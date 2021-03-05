Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 16:55

Cork project gets seal of approval from Vicky Phelan

A Cork business aiming to "spark conversations about incredible people" with children has been given the seal of approval from CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan. Photo/Instagram: @vickyphelan

Amy Nolan

A Cork business aiming to "spark conversations about incredible people" with children has been given the seal of approval by CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Ahead of International Women's Day on Monday, The Wonderkind, based in Cork, has released a new set of hair clips featuring trailblazing Irish women.

Called 'Mnawesome na hEireann', the clips feature five inspirational women - former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson; Cork-born Mary Jones (Mother Jones) who fought fearlessly for basic rights for children and for workers in the 1900s; 16th-century pirate queen Gráinne Mhaol; Irish revolutionary, Countess Markievicz and Phelan herself.

The Wonderkind is a project started by Cork-based Niamh O’Dea and Lisa Rodrigues.

"We’re so thrilled that CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan gave her blessing to be featured in the Irish edition of the clips," the project founders said in a post on social media.

Endorsing the new clips, Ms Phelan expressed her admiration for the ethos of the business. 

"I absolutely love this idea and I love my clip! I think it’s a brilliant way to get our young girls looking up to ‘real’ strong, normal role models," she said.

The sale of each set of clips will also help to raise funds for The Shona Project, which aims to educate and empower Irish girls. 

"We’ll donate €1 from the sale of each set to Vicky Phelan’s personally chosen not-for-profit, The Shona Project," the founders stated. 

The Wonderkind's designs are all printed in Dublin and hand-assembled in Cork.

"After seeing first hand that people tend to speak to our young daughters about what they’re wearing, we decided to prompt inspirational topics. 

"With the simplest act of wearing one of the clips, we saw the conversations go from, 'your bow is so pretty', to 'Wow, is that Rosa Parks?!', followed by animated conversations between the adults and young child about these remarkable women."

For more information visit www.thewonderkind.com

When someone tells you no, you can't do this or this isn't your place... Don't listen. Stand strong with your head held high

cork peoplecork business
