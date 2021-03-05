Cork man doing his own 'debt collection' arrived in couple’s bedroom armed with a shovel, it was alleged in court

A man doing his own “debt collection” arrived in a couple’s bedroom in the early hours armed with a shovel and demanded repayment, it was alleged.

Garda Aisling Brosnan objected to bail being granted to 33-year-old Richard Harrington of Cork Simon Community at Cork District Court.

Garda Brosnan charged Harrington with carrying out a burglary at the home of the couple – an apartment at Carrigbeg, Sunday’s Well Road, Cork, at 2.15am today, March 5.

Garda Brosnan said it was alleged that Harrington broke into the apartment carrying a shovel and demanded money and a dole card which he accused them of taking from them.

Garda Brosnan testified that Harrington had met gardaí earlier that evening saying that he was going to get his dole card back and that it had been taken from him.

Joseph Cuddigan solicitor asked the accused man in the witness box at Cork District Court if he was prepared to leave it in the hands of the gardaí in relation to getting his property back now.

Harrington replied that he would leave it to the gardaí.

Mr Cuddigan characterised the alleged burglary as Harrington attempting his own debt collection and said he had even made a complaint about his property being taken earlier in the day.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said one of the concerns gardaí in the case had was that the accused would interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail to the accused and remanded him in custody until Wednesday, March 10.