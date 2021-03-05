'Great credit is due to you': Judge suspends sentence of Cork woman who completed a residential treatment programme 

A young woman who carried out multiple shoplifting offences around Cork City has been given a 10-month suspended jail sentence.

Judge Olann Kelleher took this approach to Jenna Pierce, of Mount St Joseph’s Heights, Gurranabraher, Cork City, because of evidence that she had completed a residential treatment programme at Coolmine, in Dublin City.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said the defendant had been given an opportunity by the judge to undertake the treatment programme and she had done so.

“She has put compensation together. She has not come to adverse attention. She has moved on from chronic addiction,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Kelleher said, “This lady comes before the court with 20 theft convictions. She decided to take the help. She’s entitled to the support of the court when she does turn it around. I believe she has turned the corner somewhat. It is a matter for her what happens now... And every single penny taken in the shoplifting has been paid back.

“I will impose a sentence of 10 months, but I am prepared to suspend it for two years.”

Turning to the defendant, the judge said, “Great credit is due to you for what you have done. But if you do not continue with the directions of the probation service, you will do the 10 months.”