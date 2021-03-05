Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 11:28

'When I get out, boom-boom, you are dead': Man, 25, charged with threatening to kill garda in Cork 

Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to hear the case at Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with threatening to kill a member of An Garda Síochána.

Detective Garda Maurice Leahy said it was alleged that Manuel Ulian of Croaghtamore Gardens, Pouladuff Road, Cork, was at the Bridewell garda station when he made the threat to Detective Garda Padraig Harrington.

Det. Garda Leahy outlined the allegations in the case so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decided on whether or not to accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at Cork District Court.

It was alleged that Ulian said to the detective, “You are nothing but a pig. When I get out, boom-boom, you are dead,” and it was alleged that he gestured as if he was holding a gun and pulling the trigger.

The case was adjourned until March 29.

Copies of the prosecution statements in the case are to be sent to defence solicitor, Eddie Burke.

