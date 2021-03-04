Gardaí appeal for help in Doneraile murder inquiry

GARDAÍ investigating the killing of Mary O’Keeffe in North Cork last month have made an appeal for people who were in the area of Dromdeer Woods in Doneraile on Thursday, February 4 to contact them.

The late Ms O’Keeffe lived in Dromahane near Mallow and worked as a cook.

Her body was found in a burning car near the woods.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today, Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station said that gardaí are looking to speak to two people specifically in connection with the investigation.

“We are anxious to speak to a couple of people or anyone who was in the Dromdeer area around the early afternoon of Thursday, February 4. We have spoken to many people. We are aware, however, there are two people that we would specifically like to talk to.

“A woman who was out walking with two small children in the vicinity of Dromdeer Woods that Thursday around lunchtime and the male driver of a grey or silver hatchback or Jeep-type vehicle who was seen in the area around that time,” he said.

Sgt Kelly said that Dromdeer Woods was a very popular location for people out walking and exercising.

He said they just want to speak to these two people in particular.

“We just want to speak to them. We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dromdeer Woods on Thursday, February 4. We just want to make a final appeal to those couple of people specifically.

“There is a loop going through the woods and it is well used by people out walking. You would have a lot of people out exercising on a regular basis. If anything comes to mind, anybody who we haven’t spoken to who was there on February 4, we would like to hear from them,” he added.

If anybody has any information, they can contact gardaí in Fermoy on 025 82100 or they can ring the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

Michael Leonard (62) of Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Killmallock, Co Limerick, has been charged with the murder of Ms O’Keeffe.