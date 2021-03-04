Covid-19 latest: Preliminary reports link four stillbirths to ‘Covid Placentitis’ 

The Deputy chief medical officer has said the Department of Health is aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths associated with a condition called ‘Covid Placentitis’.

Dr Ronan Glynn discussed the reports during today’s public health briefing but said the reports should be ‘interpreted with caution’.

Covid Placentitis is a rare complication of maternal Covid-19 infection that can lead to infection of the placenta and stillbirth.

“We have been made aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths potentially associated with a condition called COVID Placentitis,” he said. “These reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings.

"The HSEs National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments.

“I would ask that the privacy of all of those affected by this disease continue to be respected at all times.”

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 39 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

10 of these deaths occurred in March, 12 occurred in February, 13 in January, and 3 occurred earlier than this. One further death is under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 0 - 97 years.

As of midnight on Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 29 of which were in Cork.

Cork now has the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.