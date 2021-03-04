Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 17:21

Motorists warned of poor visibility as emergency services investigate potential fire in Cork city centre

Gardaí confirmed to The Echo that they have received reports of the smoke in the area and are en route to investigate.

Roisin Burke

Gardaí are investigating a potential fire on Leitrim Street, heading into Cork city centre.

Motorists have reported poor visibility in the area with a lot of smoke and there is also mention of a strong smell.

Caution is advised in the area as visibility is said to be significantly diminished.

fire servicecork city centre
